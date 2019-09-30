‘Halloween Kills’ Brings Back Original Cast Member Nancy Stephens as Nurse Marion

0

David Gordon Green must have something special up his sleeve for Halloween Kills, because he’s been busy getting the original Halloween gang back together. The latest OG cast member to join the decades-later sequel is Nancy Stephens, who you may remember as Nurse Marion.

Obviously, Jamie Lee Curtis is back as Laurie Strode, and we recently reported that Kyle Richards would return as Lindsey Wallace, one of Laurie’s young charges in the original movie. Elsewhere, Anthony Michael Hall and Robert Longstreet take over the roles of Tommy Doyle and Lonnie Elam from Brian Andrews and Brent Le Page, respectively.

In John Carpenter‘s 1978 classic, Marion Chambers (named after Marion Crane and Sheriff Chambers in Psycho) was a nurse at Smith’s Grove Sanitarium, where she worked alongside Dr. Loomis (Donald Pleasance). When Michael Myers escapes the night before Halloween, he does so by stealing her car. The character was brought back for the 1981 sequel and played a more significant role, in that it’s Marion who tells Dr. Loomis that Michael Myers and Laurie Strode are actually brother and sister. In subsequent sequels, Marion and Dr. Loomis become romantic partners, and she is eventually killed off in Halloween H20: Twenty Years Later, becoming Myers’ 67th confirmed murder victim, per HalloweenMovies.com, which broke the news of Stephens’ return.

After Halloween, Stephens went on to marry Rick Rosenthal, who directed Halloween II and Halloween: Resurrection. The actress would work with Carpenter again on Escape from New York, and she also appeared in D2: The Mighty Ducks.

Blumhouse maestro Jason Blum is producing the Halloween sequels with Malek Akkad and Bill Block. Carpenter and Curtis will executive produce with Jeanette Volturno, Couper Samuelson, Ryan Freimann, Green and co-writer Danny McBride. Blumhouse’s Ryan Turek will oversee the sequels for the company, and Universal will release Halloween Kills on Oct. 16, 2020 — with Halloween Ends slated for Oct. 15, 2021.