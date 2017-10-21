The Best Halloween Movies Streaming on Netflix Right Now

0

Haunted Houses are up and running, there’s a pumpkin patch on every corner, and the debate over whether candy corn is actually good is raging once again. Halloween season is in full swing! What better way to get in the spooky spirit than with a good movie, whether its a seasonal classic, a new horror gem, or a family favorite that just screams fall vibes.

Fortunately, Netflix has a pretty strong selection of Halloween favorites this year no matter what you’re looking for, and we’ve narrowed down the list to the best, scariest, and downright fun movies in the bunch. So grab the candy corn (if that’s your thing), fire up some apple cider, and settle in for the best Halloween you can watch on Netflix right now.

