Weekly Horror Haul: ‘The Strangers 2’ Is Actually Happening; New ‘Halloween’ Movie Isn’t a Remake

0

Howdy, horror folks! Welcome back to my weekly horror hook-up; a one-stop spot for all the horror movie and TV news of the week, from casting news to trailer debuts, reviews, interviews and more. Basically, if it’s in horror and it’s worth knowing, I’ll round it up here for your convenience.

This week was a BIG one for horror, including some major updates on the genre’s most beloved franchises. First up, RIP Jason Voorhees. For now, at least. I have no doubt he will rise again in true Voorhees style. Paramount’s Friday the 13th reboot is officially dead in the water after a lengthy, troubled pre-production. But now that we’ve got the sad news out of the way, let’s get to the “Holy Shit!” stuff. Blumhouse and Miramax are finally moving forward with their new Halloween franchise and they’ve recruited Pineapple Express helmer David Gordon Green to direct and co-write the script with Danny McBrice… and it’s all got John Carpenter‘s blessing (He might even do the music!). McBride has even offered some updates on where the film fits into the established franchise mythology.

There’s also finally forward motion on the long-discussed The Strangers 2, which I had honestly completely given up on. Bryan Bertino returns to pen the script, but Johannes Roberts (The Other Side of the Door) will step into the director’s chair. Plus, updates on Luca Guadagnino‘s Suspiria, Jeremy Saulnier‘s Hold the Dark casts up, and more.

For all the horror news we’ve already covered on the site, you can click through the links below. Then, check out other genre highlights from the week, including the latest episode of Collider Nightmares, and finish it all up with a rundown of the week in horror movie trailers. Thanks for tuning in, and be sure to sound off in the comments with your thoughts, questions, and other horror musings.

NEWS

REVIEWS

‘A Cure for Wellness’ Review: Gore Verbinski’s Horror Film Is Sick with Ambition

INTERVIEWS

‘Life’ Producers on Their Terrifying Zero-G Thriller