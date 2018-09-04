‘Halloween’: Laurie Comes Face to Face with Michael in New Poster

0

Days before the film makes its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, a new Halloween poster has been revealed. That’s not all—a brand new trailer for the film is scheduled to drop tomorrow. This poster puts Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode face to face with the masked menace who terrorized her decades before, and indeed this new Halloween is a direct sequel to John Carpenter’s original film, picking up years later. Gone is the mythology and familial connection (you read that right—in this new movie, Michael isn’t Laurie’s brother). Instead, writers David Gordon Green and Danny McBride have crafted a horror film about trauma. Laurie is a woman who’s lived with PTSD from that one fateful night for years, and it all comes flooding back when Michael breaks out of prison.

The first reactions to Halloween will arrive very late this coming Saturday night, after the film screens during the Midnight Madness section at TIFF. So look for the first reviews—including one from Collider—bright and early Sunday morning.

For now, take a gander at the new Halloween poster below. The film also stars Judy Greer and opens in theaters on October 19th.