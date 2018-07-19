‘Halloween’ SDCC Poster Illustrates The Shape in Action

0

San Diego Comic-Con is underway, which means we’re going to get a whole heap of new footage, images, synopses, and poster images in the coming days. While some big names like Marvel, HBO and Starz are sitting out this year, there are still some big titles worth getting hyped about and one of the biggest to-dos on my list is hitting up Blumhouse and Universal’s Hall H panel on Friday featuring Halloween and Glass.

Ahead of the panel, the studio has debuted a new Comic-Con exclusive poster from critically celebrated artist Bill Sienkiewicz, and it’s got the shape slashing back into action.

Halloween arrives in theaters October 19. Get excited with the gorgeous new poster below. Original Shape performer Nick Castle returns as The Shape for the new film (along with stuntman and actor James Jude Courtney), alongside Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode, Judy Greer as Strode’s daughter, and Andi Matichak as her granddaughter. Directed by David Gordon Green from a script he co-wrote with Danny McBride and Jeff Fradley, Halloween also stars Will Patton, Virginia “Ginny” Gardener, Dylan Arnold, Drew Scheid, and Miles Robbins.

Here’s the official synopsis for Halloween:

Jamie Lee Curtis returns to her iconic role as Laurie Strode, who comes to her final confrontation with Michael Myers, the masked figure who has haunted her since she narrowly escaped his killing spree on Halloween night four decades ago.

For more on Halloween, check out the links below and stay tuned for our coverage out of the film’s Hall H presentation at SDCC.