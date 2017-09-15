‘Halloween’ Brings Back Jamie Lee Curtis to Reprise Her Role as Laurie Strode

0

The upcoming Halloween movie is humming along with David Gordon Green (Pineapple Express) set to write and direct the upcoming reboot. Except it turns out that the “reboot” isn’t so much a “reboot” as it is a return to the original canon. Blumhouse, which is producing the film, announced today that Jamie Lee Curtis will return to reprise her role as Michael Myers’ sister, Laurie Strode, the original heroine of Halloween and Halloween II:

Jamie Lee Curtis returns to her iconic role as Laurie Strode in HALLOWEEN, released by Universal Pictures October 19, 2018. #HalloweenMovie pic.twitter.com/6tbbz2W1ZV — Blumhouse (@blumhouse) September 15, 2017

The character later returned in Halloween H20: 20 Years Later and was then seemingly killed off in Halloween: Resurrection. The series then rebooted with Rob Zombie at the helm and Scout Taylor-Compton taking over the role of Laurie in Zombie’s Halloween and Halloween II.

For her part, Curtis says that this will be her last time heading to Haddonfield, the setting of the original Halloween. How her character factors in and how she survived Halloween: Resurrection have yet to be explained.

However she comes back into the picture, this is incredibly exciting news. I was already interested in this film with Green directing and co-writing the script with Danny McBride plus John Carpenter serving as a creative consultant and executive producer. But once you factor in the return of Curtis, this becomes a really intriguing project. It turns Halloween into something more epic and personal rather than “Here’s Michael Myers again. He’s gonna kill some more people.”

I’m very curious to see where Green takes the franchise and how he’s going to tie it all back to the earlier movies. I wouldn’t be surprised if the new Halloween ends up being a “legacyquel” where Laurie Strode ends up passing the series over to a new lead character.

Halloween opens October 19, 2018.

Here’s the boilerplate via Universal: