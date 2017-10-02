‘Halloween’ Adds Judy Greer to Star Alongside Jamie Lee Curtis

0

Judy Greer is a great actress, and yet major films insist on wasting her in bit parts. Hopefully, that won’t be the case with David Gordon Green’s upcoming Halloween sequel. Deadline reports that Greer is in talks to play Karen Strode, daughter of Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis). If we’re using real ages, that means the 58-year-old Curtis had the 42-year-old Greer when Laurie was sixteen. Or, you know, they’ll just say Laurie is older than 58 and/or Karen is younger than 42.

There are currently no details on the plot with Green co-writing the script with Danny McBride. While Laurie “died” in Halloween: Resurrection, that doesn’t seem to be a major obstacle to the story, and it turns out that she had a daughter who wasn’t Karen Strode. Laurie’s daughter was Jamie Lloyd, who took over the lead role in Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers and Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers before being killed off in Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers.

Greer has a busy schedule coming up. She co-stars in Clint Eastwood’s 15:17 to Paris, Nick Hamm’s Driven with Jason Sudekis and Lee Pace, Richard Linklater’s Where’d You Go Bernadette starring Cate Blanchett and Billy Crudup, and reprising her role as Maggie in Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Halloween opens October 19, 2018.

