The ‘Halloween’ Reboot Will Bring Back the Original Michael Myers Actor

It seems clear that the reboot of classic horror film Halloween will be a true homage of the original. As we have reported, the new Halloween is being written by Danny McBride and David Gordon Green, with Green directing for Blumhouse producer Jason Blum. It’s also been confirmed that Jamie Lee Curtis will return as Laurie Strode, Judy Greer will co-star as Laurie Strode’s daughter, and that John Carpenter is involved as executive producer, creative consultant, and potentially composer. And perhaps most importantly, it will be ignoring all of the sequels and taking place in a kind of alternate reality, according to McBride.

Now, another important piece of the puzzle has come together. According to Bloody Disgusting, the film has cast the original “Shape” actor Nick Castle as Michael Myers. Now, Castle is 70 years old, so it’s also been revealed that to help back him up, stunt performer and actor James Jude Courtney has also been cast as Myers. Bloody Disgusting further reports that “Also coming on board is Academy Award-winning make-up and VFX artist, Christopher Nelson (Suicide Squad, Deadpool, Sin City, Kill Bill Vol. 1 and 2)!”

It’s a cool thing that the 2018 movie is looking to play ball with pleasing the fandom by bringing in so many touchstones from the original. It seems like both Green and McBride and really looking to do right by the legacy of Halloween, and it’ll be great to see what they have in store.

