Horror Haul: ‘Halloween’ Reboot Ditching Supernatural Mike Myers; ‘The Purge’ Series Won’t Have Much Purgeing

It’s Sunday, which means it’s time for the horror haul, our weekly round-up and one-stop-shop for all things horror. This week in horror we got our first details on Blumhouse and Universal’s upcoming The Purge TV series, which will be a bit less Purgey than one might expect. We also got some new quote on Halloween from co-writer Danny McBride, who just keeps saying all the right things, a teaser for The Shining‘s debut appearance at Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights, and a look back at ADI’s creature FX from Alien 3. Last but certainly not least, George A. Romero is getting back in the zombie game with Road of the Dead, but he’s handing over the franchise to a new director.
For more, be sure to hit up Collider Nightmares or our round-up of the best horror movies on Netflix.
