Horror Haul: ‘Halloween’ Reboot Ditching Supernatural Mike Myers; ‘The Purge’ Series Won’t Have Much Purgeing

0

It’s Sunday, which means it’s time for the horror haul, our weekly round-up and one-stop-shop for all things horror. This week in horror we got our first details on Blumhouse and Universal’s upcoming The Purge TV series, which will be a bit less Purgey than one might expect. We also got some new quote on Halloween from co-writer Danny McBride, who just keeps saying all the right things, a teaser for The Shining‘s debut appearance at Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights, and a look back at ADI’s creature FX from Alien 3. Last but certainly not least, George A. Romero is getting back in the zombie game with Road of the Dead, but he’s handing over the franchise to a new director.

For all the horror news we’ve already covered on the site this week, you can click through the links below. Then, check out other genre highlights from the week and finish it all up with a rundown of the week in horror movie trailers. For more, be sure to hit up Collider Nightmares or our round-up of the best horror movies on Netflix. Thanks for tuning in, and sound off in the comments with your thoughts, questions, and other horror musings.

News:

Features:

Reviews: