‘Halloween’ Reboot Timeline Confirmed by Danny McBride

While the Halloween franchise has had its ups and downs in the various sequels and Rob Zombie remakes over the past 39 years, there’s a bright shining beacon of hope in the series at the moment. News of a Halloween remake broke earlier this year, with Danny McBride and David Gordon Green writing the project and Green directing for Blumhouse producer Jason Blum. While the new film has been shrouded in secrecy, there’s a lot to be excited about: Jamie Lee Curtis reprises her role as Laurie Strode; Judy Greer co-stars as Laurie Strode’s daughter; and John Carpenter is involved as executive producer, creative consultant, and potentially composer.

Carpenter revealed recently that this new Halloween movie—which is currently in production—would be ignoring all the sequels, but declined to reveal much else. Well we now have a bit more clarity courtesy of McBride himself, who nails down the timeline in an interview with Yahoo:

“We’re kind of ignoring all the films past the first one. It picks up after the first one, but it’s sort of an alternate reality. It’s as if the first Halloween ended in a slightly different way.”

This would explain how Laurie Strode is back after being unceremoniously killed off in Halloween: Resurrection. It’ll be interesting to see how central a role Strode is to this new story, and McBride says the whole project has been a dream come true: