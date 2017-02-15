More Collider
More from Complex

Collider Nightmares: ‘Halloween’ Finds a New Director, Plus We Interview Gore Verbinski

by      February 15, 2017

0
-
On this week’s episode of Collider Nightmares (Wednesday, February 15, 2017) Clarke Wolfe, Perri Nemiroff, Jon Schnepp and Mark Reilly, along with mid-show guest director Karyn Kusama, will discuss the following:
  • Halloween Finds New Director, Will Pick Up After First Two Movies
  • Alexander Skarsgard Joins Jeremy Saulnier’s Next for Netflix
  • Monster of the Week: Gore Verbinski Interview Clip
  • Welcome Guest: Karyn Kusama
  • Twitter Questions
halloween-movie-image

Image via Compass International

Related Content
Previous Article
The Best Movies on Amazon Prime Right Now
Next Article
'Arrow’: Marc Guggenheim and Wendy Mericle Tease Prometheus' Reveal
Tags

Around The Web
Now Trending

Latest News