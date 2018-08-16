‘Halloween’ Soundtrack Teaser Reveals a Snippet of John Carpenter’s New Score

0

Holy heck, it’s almost actually here. In two months, a new Halloween sequel is hitting theaters, and it looks good. The trailer was a banger, the Comic-Con footage was downright spectacular, and everyone involved with the project seems to be brimming with an enthusiasm that suggests they know they’ve got something good on their hands. Set hype levels to maximum.

Directed by David Gordon Green, Halloween is both a sequel and a reboot, ignoring everything in the franchise that happened after the credits rolled on the iconic original 1978 film. Not only is Jamie Lee Curtis returning to the franchise as Laurie Strode, we’re also getting a shiny new John Carpenter soundtrack, which will arrive on October 19 — the same day the film lands in theaters. Carpenter not only served as executive producer and creative consultant, returning to the franchise for the first time since 1982’s Halloween III, he also composed the score alongside his frequent collaborators Cody Carpenter and Daniel Davies.

“The new soundtrack pays homage to the classic Halloween score that Carpenter composed and recorded in 1978, when he forever changed the course of horror cinema and synthesizer music with his low-budget masterpiece. Several new versions of the iconic main theme serve as the pulse of Green’s film, its familiar 5/4 refrain stabbing through the soundtrack like the Shape’s knife. The rest of the soundtrack is equally enthralling, incorporating everything from atmospheric synth whooshes to eerie piano-driven pieces to skittering electronic percussion. While the new score was made with a few more resources than Carpenter’s famously shoestring original, its musical spirit was preserved.”

Listen to the (very) brief snippet in the teaser video below. If you’re looking to pre-order the soundtrack for yourself, you can head over to Waxwork Records or Sacred Bones Records, where you’ll find a few alts.