‘Halloween’ Spoiler Review Video: Is Michael Myers Scarier Than Ever?

Michael Myers is back! Forty years after the seminal horror slasher Halloween stalked into theaters, the masked murderer is back to terrorize new audiences with David Gordon Green‘s Blumhouse update. Disposing of decades worth of sequels, the new Halloween functions as a direct sequel to the 1978 original, picking up with Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) forty years after the night of The Shape’s babysitter murders.

With Halloween now in theaters, we here at Collider have cooked up one hell of a spoilery deep dive video review. Haleigh Foutch, Perri Nemiroff and Mark Reilly sat down for a special episode of The Witching Hour — Collider’s horror podcast — to break down their favorite moments from the film, the killer performances (pun intended), and the pros and cons of the comedy in the script. Watch what they had to say in the video player below, and for more on The Witching Hour, be sure to listen to our previous installments and stay tuned for a new episodes every Tuesday.

