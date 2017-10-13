Listen to Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross’ Cover of John Carpenter’s ‘Halloween’ Theme

0

Halloween is almost here, which means annual viewings of John Carpenter’s classic horror film Halloween are in the cards. One of the reasons that film still holds up so well today is Carpenter’s tremendous original score and simplistic theme, which will haunt me to the end of my days. But for those who aren’t haunted nearly enough, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have come along to make John Carpenter’s Halloween theme even creepier with a nearly eight-minute cover that may or may not send shivers down your spine.

Yes indeed, the Nine Inch Nails members have put together a pretty tremendous piece of cover music here, and in celebration of Friday the 13th the track is available to purchase and/or stream online. Lucky for us, the whole thing is available to listen to on YouTube right now, courtesy of Sacred Bones Records.

Carpenter is actually hopping back into the Halloween well, as he’s involved in the new reboot/remake/sequel that’s currently in production via Blumhouse. David Gordon Green (Stronger, Pineapple Express) is directing and co-wrote the new film alongside horror superfan Danny McBride, and the film finds Jamie Lee Curtis reprising her signature role as Laurie Strode with Judy Greer playing her daughter. It’s unclear the extent to which Carpenter is involved, but Green and McBride have publicly stated their goal is for Carpenter to at the very least provide the score.

Reznor and Ross, meanwhile, continue to craft some fascinating music for the big screen. The two composed some music for Ken Burns’ documentary The Vietnam War and Ross composed the score for the Netflix film Death Note.

So sit back, turn up your speakers, and open your windows if you really wanna creep out your neighbors. Check out Reznor and Ross’ “Halloween” cover below.