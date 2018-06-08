First ‘Halloween’ Trailer Reveals the Return of Michael Myers

0

Lock your doors, folks. Universal has released the first trailer for Halloween and horror icon Michael Myers is officialy back — and he means business. The sequel picks up forty years after the first film, disregarding all the subsequent films, and picks up with the residents of Haddonfield on another horrifying Halloween night when Myers stalks the streets. Jamie Lee Curtis reprises her role as Laurie Strode, with everybody’s best friend Judy Greer playing her daughter, and Andi Matichak as her granddaughter.

Universal trotted out Halloween at CinemaCon, where they revealed that the film finds Laurie traumatized by her encounter with Myers all those decades ago and determined to take him if and when he escapes the asylum where he’s been locked up since his first killing spree. Naturally, her greatest fears come true when Myers breaks loose, and Strode has to confront the man that’s haunted her one last time. David Gordon Green (Stronger) is directing from a script he co-wrote with Danny McBride and Jeff Fradley.

I absolutely love this first trailer. We’ve seen the Halloween franchise go a lot of places over the years and some of them were pretty goofy (eyes on you, cult of Thorn), so taking it back to the essentials is a great way to make Michael Myers scary again. He’s not super powered, he’s not Laurie’s brother — he’s a simple, indestructible force of murder. He’s The Shape. That gag with the teeth? That’s gold. And don’t even get me started on Old Woman Laurie. Be still my heart

Watch first Halloween trailer below. The film also stars Will Patton, Virginia “Ginny” Gardener, Dylan Arnold, Drew Scheid, and Miles Robbins, and features the return of Nick Castle as The Shape (stuntman and actor James Jude Courtney is also helping bring the role to life). And if you haven’t yet, be sure to check out our on-set interview with Green and McBride and our extended chat with Curtis. Halloween arrives in theaters October 19, just in time to get you in the All Hallows’ spirit.

Here’s the official synopsis for Halloween: