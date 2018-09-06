‘Halloween’: International Trailer Reveals Even More Footage

A new international trailer for David Gordon Green‘s upcoming horror revisit Halloween shows off even more footage than the new trailer that was released just yesterday. When it comes to paying homage to the original film, Michael Myers’ particular brand of stalking and killing (and fashion), and the slasher sub-genre in general, this new cut is super sharp. But when it comes to offering something different or ::gasp:: compelling, it falls a bit short.
As much as I love Jamie Lee Curtis, her character Laurie Strode is basically a 60-something, White gun-nut in suburban America, a doomsday prepper with delusions of grandeur; unless this script does something unexpected with that character as a reflection of the actual evils in our modern society, I’m not particularly interested in it. Your mileage may, and certainly will, vary.
Also up from Universal is an “Inside Look” at Halloween, which is basically just Lee Curtis, John Carpenter, and writer-director Gordon Green praising their latest version of the Michael Myers mythology. We’ll find out just how sincere they are once the film opens on, you guessed it, October 19th. (Close enough.) Though it’ll make its premiere at TIFF this coming Saturday, so we’ll have an early barometer of just how good it really is.
First up, here's the international trailer:
And here's the "Inside Look" at Halloween:
Universal Pictures will release Trancas International Films, Blumhouse Productions and Miramax’s Halloween on Friday, October 19, 2018.
Jamie Lee Curtis returns to her iconic role as Laurie Strode, who comes to her final confrontation with Michael Myers, the masked figure who has haunted her since she narrowly escaped his killing spree on Halloween night four decades ago.
Master of horror John Carpenter executive produces and serves as creative consultant on this film, joining forces with cinema’s current leading producer of horror, Jason Blum (Get Out, Split, The Purge, Paranormal Activity). Inspired by Carpenter’s classic, filmmakers David Gordon Green and Danny McBride crafted a story that carves a new path from the events in the landmark 1978 film, and Green also directs.
Halloween is also produced by Malek Akkad, whose Trancas International Films has produced the Halloween series since its inception, and Bill Block (Elysium, District 9). In addition to Carpenter and Curtis, Green and McBride will executive produce under their Rough House Pictures banner. Ryan Freimann also serves in that role.
