‘Halloween’: International Trailer Reveals Even More Footage

A new international trailer for David Gordon Green‘s upcoming horror revisit Halloween shows off even more footage than the new trailer that was released just yesterday. When it comes to paying homage to the original film, Michael Myers’ particular brand of stalking and killing (and fashion), and the slasher sub-genre in general, this new cut is super sharp. But when it comes to offering something different or ::gasp:: compelling, it falls a bit short.

As much as I love Jamie Lee Curtis, her character Laurie Strode is basically a 60-something, White gun-nut in suburban America, a doomsday prepper with delusions of grandeur; unless this script does something unexpected with that character as a reflection of the actual evils in our modern society, I’m not particularly interested in it. Your mileage may, and certainly will, vary.

Also up from Universal is an “Inside Look” at Halloween, which is basically just Lee Curtis, John Carpenter, and writer-director Gordon Green praising their latest version of the Michael Myers mythology. We’ll find out just how sincere they are once the film opens on, you guessed it, October 19th. (Close enough.) Though it’ll make its premiere at TIFF this coming Saturday, so we’ll have an early barometer of just how good it really is.

First up, here’s the international trailer:

And here’s the “Inside Look” at Halloween: