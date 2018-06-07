New ‘Halloween’ Trailer Teaser Reveals the First Footage from Michael’s Return

0

Universal has released another trailer teaser for Halloween, this time unveiling the very first footage from the new film. The sequel picks up forty years after the first movie, disregarding all the subsequent films, and picks up with the residents of Haddonfield on another horrifying Halloween night when Myers stalks the streets. Jamie Lee Curtis reprises her role as Laurie Strode, with everybody’s best friend Judy Greer playing her daughter, and Andi Matichak as her granddaughter.

The film finds Laurie traumatized by her encounter with Myers all those decades ago and determined to take him if and when he escapes the asylum where he’s been locked up since his first killing spree. Naturally, her greatest fears come true when Myers breaks loose, and Strode has to confront the man that’s haunted her one last time. The idea for this new movie originated with David Gordon GreenDanny McBride and Jeff Fradley, who all co-wrote the script together. Green, whose versatility behind the camera ranges from Stronger to Pineapple Express, directs.

This trailer teaser shows off the first footage, including The Shape himself and Curtis and Laurie Strode. It’s unclear, but it very much seems as though this film will be jettisoning the idea that Michael is Laurie’s brother. Perhaps we’ll find out tomorrow when the actual trailer arrives.

Watch Halloween trailer teaser below. The film opens October 19th and also stars Will Patton, Virginia “Ginny” Gardener, Dylan Arnold, Drew Scheid, and Miles Robbins, and features the return of Nick Castle as The Shape (stuntman and actor James Jude Courtney is also helping bring the role to life).

Here’s the official synopsis for Halloween: