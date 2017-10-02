Here Are All the Halloween TV Episodes You Can Watch on Netflix Right Now

0

Happy Halloweentime, folks! It’s October, which means it’s officially time to carve up some pumpkins, start planning your costume, and break out the candy corn because it’s delicious and I won’t hear otherwise, you monsters. Sometimes a quick Halloween-themed TV episode is just the ticket to get you in the spirit, and while the lineup isn’t what it used to be, Netflix has a fair few options available and Redditor BixmanJ (h/t BloodyDisgusting) was nice enough to put together a database of every episode.

What will you find on the streaming service this year? New Girl, It’s Always Sunny, Parks & Rec, The Office, and Family Guy all have some Halloween-themed content available on the streaming service. In the realm of dramas, there’s Gossip Girl, Heart of Dixie, Dexter, Hawaii Five-0, and Pretty Little Liars, among others. For the kiddos, Netflix has Clifford the Big Red Dog, Fuller House, Girl Meets World, and a whole lot of Power Rangers.

Check out the full list of Halloween-themed TV shows you can watch on Netflix, along with the expiration dates for relevant titles, in the list below.

Leaving October 19:

Cleveland Show, The: “It’s the Great Pancake, Cleveland Brown” Sn 2, Ep 4

— “Nightmare on Grace Street” Sn 3, Ep 3

— “Escape from Goochland” Sn 4, Ep 1

Leaving October 21:

Bones: “The Resurrection in the Remains” Sn 11, Ep 5

Leaving October 27:

Louie: “Halloween; Ellie” Sn 2, Ep 10

Leaving October 29:

Family Guy: “Petergeist” Sn 4, Ep 26

— “Halloween on Spooner Street” Sn 9, Ep 4

— “Peternormal Activity ” Sn 14, Ep 4

Available For All Of October:

13 Reasons Why: “Tape 2, Side B” Sn 1, Ep 4

90210: “Unmasked” Sn 2, Ep 7

About A Boy: “About a Will-O-Ween” Sn 2, Ep 3

Agatha Christie’s Poirot: “Hallowe’en Party” Sn 12, Ep 2

Andy Griffith Show, The: “The Haunted House” Sn 4, Ep 2

Baby Daddy: “Strip or Treat” Sn 4, Ep 1

Blue Bloods: “Nightmares” Sn 3, Ep 7

Carrie Diaries, The: “Fright Night” Sn 1, Ep 4

Charmed: “All Halliwell’s Eve” Sn 3, Ep 4

Cheers: “Fairy Tales Can Come True” Sn 3, Ep 4

— “Bar Wars V: The Final Judgement” Sn 10 , Ep 7

Clifford the Big Red Dog: “Come Back, Mac/Boo” Sn 1, Ep 11

Comedy Bang! Bang!: “Pee Wee Herman Wears a Halloween Costume” Sn 2, Ep 12

— “Wayne Coyne Wears a Halloween Costume” Sn 3, Ep 13

— “Robert Kirkman Wears a Tan Blazer and Red Suit Pants” Sn 4, Ep 34

— “Gillian Jacobs Wears a Gray Checkered Suit and a Red Bow Tie” Sn 5, Ep 12

Criminal Minds: “About Face” Sn 3, Ep 6

— “Devil’s Night” Sn 6, Ep 6

— “The Good Earth” Sn 8, Ep 5

— “In the Blood” Sn 9, Ep 6

— “Boxed In” Sn 10, Ep, 5

CSI Miami: “Hell Night” Sn 3, Ep 6

— “Curse Of The Coffin” Sn 5, Ep 6

Dexter: “Let’s Give the Boy a Hand” Sn 1, Ep 4

Dick Van Dyke Show, The: “The Ghost of A. Chantz” Sn 4, Ep 2

Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23: “Love and Monsters” Sn 2, Ep 2

F is for Family: “‘F’ Is for Halloween” Sn 1, Ep 4

Fuller House: “Curse of Tanner Manor” Sn 2, Ep 4

Frasier: “Halloween” Sn 5, Ep 3

— “Room Full of Heroes” Sn 9, Ep 6

— “Tales from the Crypt” Sn 10, Ep 5

Freaks and Geeks: “Tricks and Treats” Sn 1, Ep 3

Friends: “The One with the Halloween Party” Sn 8, Ep 6

Gilmore Girls: “Twenty-One Is the Loneliest Number ” Sn 6, Ep 7

Girl Meets World: “Girl Meets World of Terror” Sn 1, Ep 11

— “Girl Meets World of Terror 2″ Sn 2, Ep 18

— “Girl Meets World of Terror 3″ Sn 3, Ep 17

Glee: “The Rocky Horror Glee Show” Sn 2, Ep 5

Goosebumps: “Attack of the Jack-O’-Lanterns” Sn 2, Ep 15

— “The Haunted Mask” Sn 5, Ep 1-2

— “The Haunted Mask II” Sn 5, Ep 7-8

Gossip Girl: “The Handmaiden’s Tale” Sn 1, Ep 6

— “How to Succeed in Bassness” Sn 3, Ep 7

Grey’s Anatomy: “Haunt You Every Day” Sn 4, Ep 5

— “Thriller” Sn 10, Ep 7

Hart of Dixie: “Walkin’ After Midnight” Sn 2, Ep 5

— “Help Me Make It Through the Night” Sn 3, Ep 4

Hawaii Five-0: “Ka Iwi Kapu (Sacred Bones)” Sn 2, Ep 7

— “Mohai (Offering)” Sn 3, Ep 5

— “Kupouli ‘la (Broken)” Sn 4, Ep 6

— “Ho’oma’ike (Unmasked)” Sn 5, Ep 6

— “Na Pilikua Nui (Monsters)” Sn 6, Ep 6

— “Ka hale ho’okauweli (House of Horrors)” Sn 7, Ep 6

Heartland: “The Haunting of Hanley Barn” Sn 3, Ep 4

Highway to Heaven: “I Was a Middle-Aged Werewolf” Sn 4, Ep 8

How I Met Your Mother: “Slutty Pumpkin” Sn 1, Ep 6

— “Canning Randy” Sn 6, Ep 7

— “The Slutty Pumpkin Returns” Sn 7 Ep 8

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia: “Who Got Dee Pregnant?” Sn 6, Ep 7

— “The Maureen Ponderosa Wedding Massacre” Sn 8, Ep 3

Johnny Test: “The Johnny Who Saved Halloween” Sn 6, Ep 12

Last Man Standing: “Last Halloween Standing” Sn 1, Ep 4

— “Haunted House” Sn 3, Ep 5

— “School Merger” Sn 4, Ep 5

— “Halloween” Sn 5, Ep 6

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: “Glasgowman’s Wrath” Sn 16, Ep 6

Liv and Maddie: “Kang-A-Rooney” Sn 1, Ep 5

— “Helgaween-A-Rooney” Sn 2, Ep 3

— “Haunt-A-Rooney” Sn 3, Ep 4

— “Scare-A-Rooney” Sn 4, Ep 3

Magic School Bus, The: “in the Haunted House” Sn 1 Ep 8

— “Going Batty” Sn 2, Ep 9

Midsomer Murders: “The Magician’s Nephew” Sn 11, Ep 5

My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic: “Luna Eclipsed” Sn 2, Ep 4

— “Scare Master” Sn 5, Ep 15

NCIS: “Witch Hunt” Sn 4, Ep 6

— “Murder 2.0″ Sn 6, Ep 6

— “Oil and Water” Sn 11, Ep 6