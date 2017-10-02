Facebook Messenger

Here Are All the Halloween TV Episodes You Can Watch on Netflix Right Now

Happy Halloweentime, folks! It’s October, which means it’s officially time to carve up some pumpkins, start planning your costume, and break out the candy corn because it’s delicious and I won’t hear otherwise, you monsters. Sometimes a quick Halloween-themed TV episode is just the ticket to get you in the spirit, and while the lineup isn’t what it used to be, Netflix has a fair few options available and Redditor BixmanJ (h/t BloodyDisgusting) was nice enough to put together a database of every episode.

What will you find on the streaming service this year? New Girl, It’s Always Sunny, Parks & Rec, The Office, and Family Guy all have some Halloween-themed content available on the streaming service. In the realm of dramas, there’s Gossip Girl, Heart of Dixie, Dexter, Hawaii Five-0, and Pretty Little Liars, among others. For the kiddos, Netflix has Clifford the Big Red Dog, Fuller House, Girl Meets World, and a whole lot of Power Rangers.

Check out the full list of Halloween-themed TV shows you can watch on Netflix, along with the expiration dates for relevant titles, in the list below.

Image via NBC

Leaving October 19:
Cleveland Show, The: “It’s the Great Pancake, Cleveland Brown” Sn 2, Ep 4
— “Nightmare on Grace Street” Sn 3, Ep 3
— “Escape from Goochland” Sn 4, Ep 1

Leaving October 21:
Bones: “The Resurrection in the Remains” Sn 11, Ep 5

Leaving October 27:
Louie: “Halloween; Ellie” Sn 2, Ep 10

Leaving October 29:
Family Guy: “Petergeist” Sn 4, Ep 26
— “Halloween on Spooner Street” Sn 9, Ep 4
— “Peternormal Activity ” Sn 14, Ep 4

Available For All Of October:
13 Reasons Why: “Tape 2, Side B” Sn 1, Ep 4
90210: “Unmasked” Sn 2, Ep 7
About A Boy: “About a Will-O-Ween” Sn 2, Ep 3
Agatha Christie’s Poirot: “Hallowe’en Party” Sn 12, Ep 2
Andy Griffith Show, The: “The Haunted House” Sn 4, Ep 2
Baby Daddy: “Strip or Treat” Sn 4, Ep 1
Blue Bloods: “Nightmares” Sn 3, Ep 7
Carrie Diaries, The: “Fright Night” Sn 1, Ep 4
Charmed: “All Halliwell’s Eve” Sn 3, Ep 4
Cheers: “Fairy Tales Can Come True” Sn 3, Ep 4
— “Bar Wars V: The Final Judgement” Sn 10 , Ep 7
Clifford the Big Red Dog: “Come Back, Mac/Boo” Sn 1, Ep 11
Comedy Bang! Bang!: “Pee Wee Herman Wears a Halloween Costume” Sn 2, Ep 12
— “Wayne Coyne Wears a Halloween Costume” Sn 3, Ep 13
— “Robert Kirkman Wears a Tan Blazer and Red Suit Pants” Sn 4, Ep 34
— “Gillian Jacobs Wears a Gray Checkered Suit and a Red Bow Tie” Sn 5, Ep 12
Criminal Minds: “About Face” Sn 3, Ep 6
— “Devil’s Night” Sn 6, Ep 6
— “The Good Earth” Sn 8, Ep 5
— “In the Blood” Sn 9, Ep 6
— “Boxed In” Sn 10, Ep, 5
CSI Miami: “Hell Night” Sn 3, Ep 6
— “Curse Of The Coffin” Sn 5, Ep 6
Dexter: “Let’s Give the Boy a Hand” Sn 1, Ep 4
Dick Van Dyke Show, The: “The Ghost of A. Chantz” Sn 4, Ep 2

Image via ABC

Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23: “Love and Monsters” Sn 2, Ep 2
F is for Family: “‘F’ Is for Halloween” Sn 1, Ep 4
Fuller House: “Curse of Tanner Manor” Sn 2, Ep 4
Frasier: “Halloween” Sn 5, Ep 3
— “Room Full of Heroes” Sn 9, Ep 6
— “Tales from the Crypt” Sn 10, Ep 5
Freaks and Geeks: “Tricks and Treats” Sn 1, Ep 3
Friends: “The One with the Halloween Party” Sn 8, Ep 6
Gilmore Girls: “Twenty-One Is the Loneliest Number ” Sn 6, Ep 7
Girl Meets World: “Girl Meets World of Terror” Sn 1, Ep 11
— “Girl Meets World of Terror 2″ Sn 2, Ep 18
— “Girl Meets World of Terror 3″ Sn 3, Ep 17
Glee: “The Rocky Horror Glee Show” Sn 2, Ep 5
Goosebumps: “Attack of the Jack-O’-Lanterns” Sn 2, Ep 15
— “The Haunted Mask” Sn 5, Ep 1-2
— “The Haunted Mask II” Sn 5, Ep 7-8
Gossip Girl: “The Handmaiden’s Tale” Sn 1, Ep 6
— “How to Succeed in Bassness” Sn 3, Ep 7
Grey’s Anatomy: “Haunt You Every Day” Sn 4, Ep 5
— “Thriller” Sn 10, Ep 7
Hart of Dixie: “Walkin’ After Midnight” Sn 2, Ep 5
— “Help Me Make It Through the Night” Sn 3, Ep 4
Hawaii Five-0: “Ka Iwi Kapu (Sacred Bones)” Sn 2, Ep 7
— “Mohai (Offering)” Sn 3, Ep 5
— “Kupouli ‘la (Broken)” Sn 4, Ep 6
— “Ho’oma’ike (Unmasked)” Sn 5, Ep 6
— “Na Pilikua Nui (Monsters)” Sn 6, Ep 6
— “Ka hale ho’okauweli (House of Horrors)” Sn 7, Ep 6
Heartland: “The Haunting of Hanley Barn” Sn 3, Ep 4
Highway to Heaven: “I Was a Middle-Aged Werewolf” Sn 4, Ep 8
How I Met Your Mother: “Slutty Pumpkin” Sn 1, Ep 6
— “Canning Randy” Sn 6, Ep 7
— “The Slutty Pumpkin Returns” Sn 7 Ep 8
It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia: “Who Got Dee Pregnant?” Sn 6, Ep 7
— “The Maureen Ponderosa Wedding Massacre” Sn 8, Ep 3
Johnny Test: “The Johnny Who Saved Halloween” Sn 6, Ep 12
Last Man Standing: “Last Halloween Standing” Sn 1, Ep 4
— “Haunted House” Sn 3, Ep 5
— “School Merger” Sn 4, Ep 5
— “Halloween” Sn 5, Ep 6
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: “Glasgowman’s Wrath” Sn 16, Ep 6
Liv and Maddie: “Kang-A-Rooney” Sn 1, Ep 5
— “Helgaween-A-Rooney” Sn 2, Ep 3
— “Haunt-A-Rooney” Sn 3, Ep 4
— “Scare-A-Rooney” Sn 4, Ep 3
Magic School Bus, The: “in the Haunted House” Sn 1 Ep 8
— “Going Batty” Sn 2, Ep 9
Midsomer Murders: “The Magician’s Nephew” Sn 11, Ep 5
My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic: “Luna Eclipsed” Sn 2, Ep 4
— “Scare Master” Sn 5, Ep 15
NCIS: “Witch Hunt” Sn 4, Ep 6
— “Murder 2.0″ Sn 6, Ep 6
— “Oil and Water” Sn 11, Ep 6

Image via CBS

