Weekend Box Office: ‘Halloween’ Grabs Another $32 Million, ‘Hunter Killer’ Sinks Immediately

Usually, studios avoid the weekend before Halloween like the plague—audiences have tricks to do, treats to see—a lesson that Lionsgate and Millenium are learning all too well with Hunter Killer. The submarine flick starring Gerard Butler and Gary Oldman opened to a meager $6.7 million, good enough for fifth place. Michael Myers, on the other hand, can not be stopped by mere All Hallow’s Eve tradition; David Gordon Green‘s Halloween sequel sliced up another $32 million in its second weekend, ballooning the film’s domestic total to a killer $126.7 million.

Halloween, produced for just around $10 million, has proved to be a terrifying money-making machine for Blumhouse and Universal. The film—which sees Jamie Lee Curtis reprising the role of Laurie Strode—is by far the best R-rated horror earner since 2017’s It adaptation, and already sits as the second best October opening of all time. A depressing but certainly true tidbit, though, is that Halloween’s strong second opening was most likely buoyed by Damien Chazelle‘s First Man—which earned $4.9 million in its third weekend—vacating a number of IMAX locations after an overall lackluster performance.

Meanwhile, Venom and A Star Is Born continue to defy expectations of what it means to be an October movie. Venom, which still holds the top October opening of all time, chomped up another $10.8 million, while A Star Is Born is still soaring with a $14 million, second place finish.

At the specialty box office, Luca Guadagnino‘s Suspiria remake actually bewitched a solid opening, considering it played in two theaters. The enchanting horror film earned $89, 903, the best per-theater average since Guadagnino’s Call Me By Your Name nabbed $103,233 from two theaters as well.

Check out the weekend's top 10 estimates below