This Week in Animation News: ‘Halo’ Movies and Anime Coming to Blu-ray via Shout! Factory

In This Week in Animation News, I’ll take a look at the previous week in the world of animation in order to get you caught up on everything you might have missed. It’s your one-stop shop for news regarding cartoons, anime, and animated web series. We’re talking movies, TV shows, digital shorts, and everything in between!

We lead off this week with news of a distribution deal for Shout! Factory that will bring Halo‘s live-action, animated, and anime products to North American fans. Speaking of home video, we also have details on the upcoming DVD release for Cartoon Network’s Adventure Time: The Complete Seventh Season.

There’s also news of a Season 2 renewal for Hasbro’s online animated series Hanazuki: Full of Treasures along with a new app and upcoming toyline for the kid-friendly show; be sure to keep an eye out for new episodes coming soon! Also, you can scope the new Season 2 trailer–and meet a new character–for Rooster Teeth’s RWBY Chibi, which premieres today. Newcomer The Jellies is heading to Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim lineup this year. And in movie news, GKIDS will be bringing the Spanish-language award-winning film Birdboy to North American shores later this fall.

For the latest animation stories we’ve already covered on the site this week, take a look at the following links. Then, check out a selection of new stories below. Be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments!