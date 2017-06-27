Movie Talk: More Details About ‘Han Solo’ Emerge; ‘The Accountant’ Sequel in the Works

Facebook Messenger

June 27, 2017

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Tuesday, June 27th, 2017) Mark Ellis, Kristian Harloff, Ken Napzok, John Rocha, Ashley Mova and Wendy Lee discuss the following:

  • More Han Solo details emerge; acting coach hired; editor fired
  • The Conjuring 3 officially in the works, James Wan will not return to direct
  • First trailer released for The Foreigner starring Jackie Chan and Pierce Brosnan
  • Mail Bag
  • Live Twitter Questions
han-solo-star-wars-spinoff-cast-alden-ehrenreich-donald-glover

Image via Lucasfilm

