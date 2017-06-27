Movie Talk: More Details About ‘Han Solo’ Emerge; ‘The Accountant’ Sequel in the Works

-
On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Tuesday, June 27th, 2017) Mark Ellis, Kristian Harloff, Ken Napzok, John Rocha, Ashley Mova and Wendy Lee discuss the following:
- More Han Solo details emerge; acting coach hired; editor fired
- Ben Affleck in talks for The Accountant sequel
- Opening this Week – Baby Driver
- The Conjuring 3 officially in the works, James Wan will not return to direct
- First trailer released for The Foreigner starring Jackie Chan and Pierce Brosnan
- Mail Bag
- Live Twitter Questions