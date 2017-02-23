Collider Jedi Council: ‘Han Solo’ Spin-Off Cast Confirmed; ‘The Last Jedi’ Title Meaning

-
Today is February 23, 2017 and it’s an all new Collider Jedi Council hosted by Kristian Harloff with Tiffany Smith, Mark Ellis and John Rocha. Today the council discuss:
- Han Solo Spin-Off Cast Confirmed
- The Last Jedi is Indeed Plural
- Episode 9 Shooting in IMAX
- Rogue One Blu-ray Release
- Josh Gad and Daisy Ridley Series Concludes
What’s the Deal With Canon?
Now is the segment called What’s the Deal with Canon – a discussion on everything in the world of canon that isn’t one of the movies be it Episodes or Star Wars’Stories. “Canon” here include the tv shows, books, comics and video games.
A Short Time Ago, In a Tweet Far, Far Away…
Now we get to hear from you! The Council takes on all your Twitter questions you send in @ColliderVideo with the hashtag #ColliderJediCouncil.