Young Han Solo Cast Photo Revealed as Filming on the ‘Star Wars’ Spinoff Begins

While pre-shoots for the young Han Solo movie took place a few weeks ago, principal photography on the untitled Star Wars spinoff began yesterday, and to mark the occasion Lucasfilm has unveiled a full cast photo—including our first look at Alden Ehrenreich’s shaggy Han Solo ‘do. The LEGO Movie, 21 and 22 Jump Street, and Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs filmmaker Phil Lord and Chris Miller are directing the incredibly risky Star Wars Story, which aims to explore the early adventures of the iconic scoundrel Han Solo and his co-pilot Wookiee Chewbacca. Along for the ride are Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian and Joonas Suotamo as Chewbacca, who mostly played that role in Force Awakens due to Peter Mayhew‘s health problems and has now fully taken on the Chewbacca mantle. Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Thandie Newton, and Fleabag creator/star Phoebe Waller-Bridge fill out the ensemble.

Speaking about finally rolling cameras on this adventure, Lord and Miller had this to say:

“Watching such inspired people from all over the world, with such unique voices, come together for the sole purpose of making art, is nothing short of miraculous. We can’t think of anything funny to say, because we just feel really moved, and really lucky.”

Lawrence and Jon Kasdan penned the script, and Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy is producing alongside Allison Shearmur, Simon Emanuel, and co-producers Kiri Hart, Susan Towner, and Will Allegra. Lawrence Kasdan and Jason McGatlin are serving as executive producers.

Lord and Miller have been working on this film for quite some time now, so it’s exciting to see everyone ready to finally roll cameras. They’ve assembled a top-notched team that includes Oscar-nominated Arrival cinematographer Bradford Young, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story production designer Neil Lamont, and Oscar-winning Shaun of the Dead and Hot Fuzz editor Chris Dickens.

Rogue One was Lucasfilm’s first-ever attempt at telling a Star Wars spinoff story on the big screen, and was a massive success. The stakes are even higher with Han Solo given the character’s iconography, but if anyone can pull it off it’s Lord and Miller. They’ve put together one hell of a cast, and Bradford Young is one of the best cinematographers working today, so I really can’t wait to see what they cook up.

Check out the cast image below. The untitled Han Solo Star Wars story is set to hit theaters on May 25, 2018.