‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’: Jon Favreau to Voice an “Important Alien Character”

Ron Howard is keeping things all in the Disney fam, with his announcement today that fellow director Jon Favreau will be joining in the Star Wars fun by voicing an alien character in Solo: A Star Wars Story. We still don’t know much about the movie (even though we’ve seen a trailer and the actors have started doing some interviews), so it’s hard to even guess what this all means in the Star Wars scheme of things. But what we do know is that this reveal all started when Favreau tweeted this picture of himself with Howard and Lawrence Kasdan:

Then, Howard retweeted that with a clarifying caption: “Wondering why we r all together? @Jon_Favreau is voicing a very cool & important alien character for #HanSolo Flattered & fortunate I could pull him away from his #LionKing directing duties.”

Wondering why we r all together? @Jon_Favreau is voicing a very cool & important alien character for #HanSolo Flattered & fortunate I could pull him away from his #LionKing directing duties https://t.co/W5N7YoAlq6 — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) February 14, 2018

So there you have it. Even though we’ve seen a first trailer for Solo, it looks like there’s still quite a bit of tinkering that’s going on behind-the-scenes. Also, for those wondering if Howard might also be voicing a character (or the narration, perhaps?) he replied to that question on Twitter with “Nope :-). Zero chance. But thanks for asking”

