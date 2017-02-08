‘Han Solo’ Movie Eyeing ‘Fleabag’ Star for Key CGI Role

0

For a movie that’s already in production, we know shockingly little about Phil Lord and Chris Miller‘s Han Solo movie. While that’s pretty much par for the course with any Lucasfilm endeavor, this is an especially mysterious case considering we only know four cast members so far — Alden Ehrenreich as young Han Solo; Donald Glover, as young Lando Calrissian; Woody Harrelson, as Han’s roguish mentor, and Emilia Clarke in an unknown role. That’s it. That’s it. For a Star Wars movie, which usually has a huge ensemble cast.

Today brings news of a possible new addition. Variety reports that Fleabag creator and breakout star Phoebe Waller-Bridge is in talks to join the film in a key CGI role. While the outlet’s sources declined to say who Waller will be playing, the report states that her role would a CGI-driven performance as a significant member of the ensemble on par with classic key characters like Chewbacca and C3PO.

Production on the Han Solo movie kicked off a the end of January, but plot and character details are still scare. Back in October, cinematographer Bradford Young told us that the spinoff will be “dirty sci-fi” and that the film will be “unexpected” and “dramatic,” confirming that Lord and Miller will keep up their subversive tone, emphasizing that they “are prepared to say exactly what they wanna say and it’s complex.”

Waller-Bridge earned heaps of critical acclaim for her breakout Amazon series Fleabag, including plenty from our own Allison Keene, who gave the series the #9 spot on her Best TV Shows of 2016 list and selected Waller-Bridge as one of the breakout performers of the year. Fleabag also picked up two Critics Choice Award nominations for Best Comedy Series and Best Actress in a Comedy Series.

The Han Solo spinoff will be Lucasfilm’s second Star Wars anthology story following the hugely successful A New Hope prequel Rogue One.

