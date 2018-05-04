Watch Han & Lando Gamble for the Falcon and Hear John Powell’s Score in New ‘Solo’ Clips

0

To celebrate “Star Wars Day,” Lucasfilm has released a couple of new clips from the upcoming Solo: A Star Wars Story—but one is not just any clip. This is a full 360º video in which you can control where you choose to look, so as Alden Ehrenreich’s Han goes all in with a gamble for the Millennium Falcon, you can tilt down and look at the chips on the table, or look directly at Donald Glover’s face as Lando puts it all on the line.

It’s a pretty neat little clip, although I do wonder if they were able to repurpose footage from the film or if this was shot specifically with 360º cameras, which would account for the somewhat stilted performances from the aforementioned duo. We do get one major reveal in this clip though: Glover pronounces Han with a long “a” sound, in keeping with the somewhat inconsistent pronunciation from the original trilogy.

Lucasfilm is either bullish or somewhat scared about Solo, as they’re screening the film for press ahead of the movie’s junket and well ahead of release. For The Force Awakens, Rogue One, and The Last Jedi, press weren’t able to see the movies before participating in junket interviews, so as to keep the twists and turns under wraps. With Solo they may very well have the goods and want press to be able to spread the good word well in advance of the film’s late May release date.

Anyway, for now check out this new Solo clip along with another clip featuring some incredible music from composer John Powell. Tickets for Solo are on sale now and available everywhere. The film also stars Emilia Clarke, Woody Harrelson, Paul Bettany, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Joonas Suotamo, Jon Favreau, and Thandie Newton. Solo: A Star Wars Story opens in theaters on May 25th.