‘Star Wars: Han Solo’: Ron Howard Teases an Imperial Connection

Ron Howard isn’t shy about sharing minor teases from the upcoming Han Solo movie, and yesterday he shared another featuring a familiar-looking helmet:

The Empire Looms Large pic.twitter.com/IN7GiiJtXY — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) August 16, 2017

For those who are still wondering, that looks a lot like a Death Star trooper’s helmet. However, Howard only tweeted “The Empire Looms Large,” so while an Imperial presence is likely, that doesn’t necessarily mean the Death Star is in play. Keep in mind, overall we’ve seen very little of the Empire when you think about it. We’ve seen the Star Destroyers, and we’ve seen multiple Death Stars, but that’s about it. It’s possible that there are other Imperial bases, and that this is the helmet troopers on those bases wear.

I make all of these excuses because I really don’t want to see the Death Star in the Han Solo movie. There have been eight Star Wars movies and the Death Star has been featured in almost half of them. Enough with the Death Star already. Also, when Han encounters the Death Star in A New Hope, he doesn’t recognize it. So bringing it into his orbit in a spinoff would only lessen its impact in A New Hope.

Hopefully, we’ll start getting some answers soon on what the basic plot of this movie is supposed to be. The Han Solo movie is in an interesting position because it’s still on track for a May 2018 release, which means they’ll probably have to start marketing it before Star Wars: The Last Jedi comes out otherwise they’d only have five months to promote a major tentpole. I wouldn’t be surprised if we get our first Han Solo trailer sometime in October or November.

The untitled Han Solo movie opens May 25, 2018. The film also stars Alden Ehrenreich as Han Solo, Joonas Suotamo as Chewbacca, and Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian alongside Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Michael K. Williams, Thandie Newton, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.