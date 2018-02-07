‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Details Emerge with a Character Breakdown and New Image

0

It was a long dry spell for the Han Solo movie, but now that the first trailer for Solo: A Star Wars Story has finally arrived, the floodgates are open when it comes to the film’s marketing. Case in point, a new write-up (the first of many) that teases a bit about the standalone smuggler story, including the movie’s tone, genre mishmash, and a character breakdown for some new faces (and voices) joining the party. There’s even a new image that gives some context as to just what was going on in that trailer.

Over at EW (of course), the first round of Han Solo movie details have emerged; keep an eye out for more from them today and throughout the weeks and months leading up to the film’s May 25th release. Upcoming insights include a chat with star Alden Ehrenreich, who’s taking on the title role that Harrison Ford made famous, as well as talks with co-stars Donald Glover and Emilia Clarke. And while EW will have new images of the cast of characters, they’ve already shared a breakdown of the major players, which we’ve provided below.

But first, we need to get a sense of what Solo: A Star Wars Story is actually about. Described as “a Western crossed with a film noir, freighted with offbeat humor and set in the criminal underbelly of a galaxy being torn apart,” Solo will bet set several years before the character’s original introduction in 1977’s Star Wars. Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy described the film as “a heist, gunslinger type movie,” saying this about the title character:

“He might be a little more immature, he may be a little less experienced, and he may hone his cynicism over time, but he’s very wary. He needs to gain the respect of the people he interacts with, even if they’re the lowest of the low.”

Solo will cross paths with some characters who are somewhere in the gray area of the hero/villain spectrum; it’ll be up to the smuggler (and the audience) to figure out where they stand. “I think that’s exactly what Han’s trying to do throughout the film,” Ehrenreich said. In addition to Ehrenreich’s title character, Glover’s absolutely fabulously take on Lando Calrissian, and Joonas Suotamo‘s world-famous Wookie Chewbacca, Solo will feature some new faces: