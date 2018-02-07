‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’: New Images Reveal Droids, Cleavage, and the Millennium Falcon

0

More details from Solo: A Star Wars Story are now available for you to absorb thanks to new images from the upcoming film. Right out of the gates, the costuming for this movie looks incredible thanks to the hard work and talent of David Crossman, Glynn Dillon and their crew, continuing their success from the new wave of Star Wars movies. Beyond that, however, there’s a lot to take in here.

EW has a new gallery of images from Solo: A Star Wars Story that features some of the most fashionable characters to hit the streets of the far flung universe, from Mos Eisley to Mimban. Thankfully, they also have some insight from the cast and crew regarding these particular shots and how they’ll play into the narrative. Alden Ehrenreich, Donald Glover and Emilia Clarke star in Solo: A Star Wars Story, opening May 25th.

Let’s go!

Fans will get to see the origin of Han and Chewie’s friendship, which is a big part of the film according to screenwriters (and son/father duo) Jon and Lawrence Kasdan:

“To me, this is a love story between Han and Chewie. Their relationship has always been my favorite part of the saga, and the fact that only Han understands what Chewie is saying, I find a very funny possibility for comedy.” “Wookiees have so many positive qualities,” Lawrence Kasdan adds. “But what they don’t do is make it easy for you to get in.”

Here are Aldenreich’s thoughts on inhabiting the title character and what makes his performance different from Harrison Ford‘s:

“I think the main thing that’s different is that the Han we meet in this film is more of an idealist. He has certain dreams that he follows, and we watch how it affects him as those dreams meet new realities — realities that are harder and more challenging than he’d expected.”

And, of course, you knew Glover was going to have some thoughts on playing Lando Calrissian, and in the above scene in particular: