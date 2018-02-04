First ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Images Reveal New and Familiar Characters

0

Lucasfilm and Disney dropped a hell of a surprise during the Super Bowl, offering up the very first look at footage from Solo: A Star Wars Story during the game with a TV spot. The full trailer debuts Monday morning on Good Morning America, but for now we’ve got a few hours to pore over footage from this highly anticipated spinoff. As such, below we’ve got the very first Han Solo movie images if you want a closer look at what we just saw.

The film stars Alden Ehrenreich as a younger iteration of the titular Star Wars character made iconic by Harrison Ford, and charts his early adventures as he first crosses paths with Chewbacca and Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover) and the Millennium Falcon first comes to be in his possession.

The movie very publicly went through production troubles as directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller (The LEGO Movie) left over creative differences with three weeks left of filming to go. Lucasfilm subsequently tapped Ron Howard to take over as director, working from the screenplay originated by Lawrence Kasdan and Jon Kasdan. Howard kept shooting for a few more months, retaining cinematographer Bradford Young (Arrival) and the film’s May release date. While the pressure is on to not only deliver the movie on time, but also a great movie, it looks as though—visually speaking at least—Solo has the goods.

I love Donald Glover‘s look as Lando Calrissian, especially the way in which we meet the character, and Emilia Clarke‘s mysterious character makes a grand interest that harkens back to classic films of the 1940s and 50s. Then there’s Woody Harrelson, filling a role that’s a mentor of sorts for young Han Solo. As for the titular character, we don’t get much of Han himself, but I imagine that’ll change with the full teaser trailer debut tomorrow morning.

Check out the Solo: A Star Wars Story images below and click here for our roundup of all the Super Bowl movie trailers. The film also stars Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Joonas Suotamo, Thandie Newton, and Paul Bettany. Solo hits theaters on May 25th.