New ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Poster Assembles the Crew

0

When Lucasfilm dropped the first official teaser trailer for Solo: A Star Wars Story, they also released a group of nifty character posters for the main characters. Now, the studio has unveiled what appears to be the main poster for the film, which is very much in the style of those character posters but features the entire main ensemble cast. We’ve got Alden Ehrenreich as young Han Solo, Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian, Emilia Clarke as the mysterious Qi’ra, Woody Harrelson as Han’s mentor Tobias Beckett, Phoebe Waller-Bridge as the droid L3-37, and of course Joonas Suotamo as Chewbacca.

Fans became a bit nervous as Lucasfilm held off on sharing anything official from Solo for a long time, but it was hard to blame the studio. The film essentially started over last summer when directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller were basically fired with a few weeks of filming left to go, and Ron Howard took over and extended the production. The real surprise here is that the film is still coming out in May, as it seemed all but certain that Disney would push the release date to December to give Howard more time to wrap things up.

But the veteran filmmaker seems unconcerned with meeting that May deadline, and the first trailer showcased, well, a Star Wars movie. Howard’s been at this a long time so if anyone can deliver on a tight turnaround, it’s him.

As for the content of the movie itself, we’ve since learned that screenwriters Lawrence Kasdan and Jon Kasdan were influenced by stories like Treasure Island and Heat while crafting the origin tale of Han Solo—a film set in the criminal underworld, about a young man who becomes corrupted just enough to turn into the lovable rogue we know from Harrison Ford’s iteration of the performance. Is that enough to sustain a full movie? We’ll find out in a few months.

Check out the new Han Solo movie poster below. Solo: A Star Wars Story opens in theaters on May 25th.