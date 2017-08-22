‘Han Solo’ Movie Reshoots Cut Michael K. Williams’ Role

0

Emmy-nominated Michael K. Williams is one of those rare actors who steals the scene every single time he’s in front of the camera. The first time seeing him perform invariably leads to looking Williams up on IMDb or asking fellow cinephiles and TV junkies about him, followed by the realization that he killed it in The Wire, Boardwalk Empire, The Night Of, and Hap and Leonard, not to mention numerous movie and TV roles over the years. However, Williams’ fans who were looking forward to seeing his character in the upcoming Star Wars film, A Star Wars Story: Untitled Han Solo Film, will have to wait until the Blu-ray arrives in order to scour the Deleted Scenes.

As Deadline reports, Williams’ role in the Han Solo film has apparently been cut as a casualty of the film’s reshoots. Ron Howard stepped in to direct the film after Phil Lord and Christopher Miller parted ways with the production. Now, a new schedule for reshoots has come into conflict with Williams’ own plans: He is currently shooting writer-director Gideon Raff‘s The Red Sea Diving Resort in South Africa along with Ben Kingsley and Chris Evans.

Here’s exactly what Williams told Deadline (and do yourself a favor an read it in his voice because that’s just the best possible way to do it):

“I felt great about what I created with the directors that I worked with. It is what it is … When Ron Howard got hired to finish out the film, there were some reshoot issues that needed to be done in regards to my character, in order for it to match the new direction which the producers wanted Ron to carry the film in, and that would have required me on a plane a month ago to London, to Pinewood, to do reshoots. But I’m here, on location in Africa. It’s scheduling. I’m not going to be back on the market until the end of November after Hap and Leonard, and for them to wait that long for me, that would have pushed back the release date, which I believe is in May 2018. They wanted me now; I couldn’t go. So they had to clip-clip-clip.”

Williams’ “kick-ass character” would have been a half-human, half-animal sort, but no other plot or character details are available, in part because there’s a chance the character could still pop up down the road:

“I don’t think that me not being in the Star Wars family is final. I left with a very good taste in my mouth about the whole family, and I hope that I left a good taste in their mouth. They’re a great group of people, the Lucas family.”

That Lucas family will welcome Emilia Clarke, Alden Ehrenreich, and Donald Glover, among others, when the Han Solo film debuts May 25, 2018. Hopefully we’ll get a glimpse of Williams on the eventual Blu-ray!