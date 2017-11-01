‘Solo’: Thandie Newton Talks Reshoots; Says 90% of Her Scenes Were with Lord & Miller

0

When it comes to Solo: A Star Wars Story (still getting used to that title), rumors abound. The film notoriously went through a pretty massive shakeup when directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller exited the project with three weeks of filming left to go, and Ron Howard subsequently came onboard and shot for another four months as the film’s new director. There’s been debate about just how much of the Han Solo movie was reshot under Howard, and given the length of time the Oscar-winning Rush director was in production, it would seem to be significant.

The actors involved in the movie have thus far remained mostly mum, but Thandie Newton has now spoken somewhat at length to EW about her time on the film and her feelings about it going forward. In short, she’s pretty optimistic, and she assures that for her scenes at least, most of her work was with Lord and Miller and not Howard:

“Apart from the initial shock and feeling bad for [Lord and Miller] not being able to finish their work, their work is everywhere in it,” says the actress, who last month completed some additional shooting in London on the film. “Ninety percent of my stuff is with them. And it certainly wasn’t about, ‘Oh we have to start again and do it all over.’”

We know Newton was involved in some of the additional photography under Howard thanks to a behind-the-scenes snap, but it’s nice to know at least some of Lord and Miller’s work remains. Assuming those scenes aren’t left on the cutting room floor.

Newton went on to praise both Lord and Miller as well as Howard and voice her enthusiasm for the finished film: