Ron Howard Shares First Image of Chewbacca from the Set of the ‘Han Solo’ Movie

0

Ron Howard, perhaps knowing that the strict rules of Lucasfilm secrecy don’t really apply to him since he’s been brought on to save the untitled Han Solo movie, has been busy tweeting out photos from the set. For the most part, he’s been having fun with the level of secrecy, taking photos of basically nothing, but today he actually posted a real thing.

The set photo features Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo) checking out the monitors, and he looks…like, well, Chewbacca. While at first I wanted to say “Young Chewbacca”, we’ve already seen that character. He was awkwardly inserted into Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, and he looks the same as he always has. Revenge of the Sith takes place 19 years before A New Hope, so basically if you were hoping for Baby Chewbacca (cute as that would be), he’s not going to be showing up. But hey, maybe if Young Han Solo is a success, we’ll get a Young Chewbacca movie some day down the line. I’d certainly rather see that than a Boba Fett movie.

Is it good to see Chewbacca again? What do you hope we see from him in this upcoming film? Will the untitled Han Solo movie show us how the two met? Will we see Chewie be a sore loser at board games?

The untitled Han Solo movie opens May 25, 2018. The film also stars Alden Ehrenreich as Han Solo and Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian alongside Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Michael K. Williams, Thandie Newton, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

For more on the untitled Han Solo movie, click on the links below.