New ‘Han Solo’ Set Photo Teases Donald Glover’s Lando in the Falcon

While the director shuffle on Lucasfilm’s untitled Han Solo movie still stings, new director Ron Howard is doing his best to keep fans engaged by sharing some social media snaps (no doubt approved by Lucasfilm to keep things cheery). While Howard’s first few photos were more akin to trolling with pictures of food containers and such, they’ve started to get a bit more revealing, leading up to today’s Han Solo movie set photo that gives us our first peek at Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian.

Yes indeed, we can see on the monitor behind Howard that Glover’s Lando is in the Millennium Falcon. The story of this untitled film, scripted by Lawrence Kasdan and Jon Kasdan, will tell us how Han Solo ended up coming away with the Millennium Falcon, which we know was originally in the hands of Calrissian. So it’s neat to see Glover’s character in the cockpit here, even if it is a pretty fuzzy snap.

In a rather telling move, Disney made only a slight reference to Han Solo at last weekend’s D23 during the live-action panel, noting that filming was ongoing. The firing of original directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller two-thirds of the way through production was a shock to everyone, and Lucasfilm is certainly working through this bad PR. I’m curious to see how the film turns out. The only reason I was excited in the first place was Lord and Miller, so their loss hurts. But Howard has done some interesting work recently in films like Rush, and he’s working with one hell of a cast that Lord and Miller assembled.