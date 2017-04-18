Watch Warwick Davis Crash the Set of Phil Lord and Chris Miller’s ‘Han Solo’ Film

0

As part of Star Wars‘ ongoing charitable campaign through Omaze, donors have the chance of becoming lucky winners who get to experience once-in-a-lifetime opportunities to connect to the beloved Star Wars universe. A new video featuring franchise veteran Warwick Davis, who appears primed to star in the next anthology film, reveals this week’s prize: a chance to visit the set of the untitled Han Solo Star Wars movie! Davis takes some real risks in order to give fans a peek behind the scenes of the ongoing production, so don’t miss it.

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller are directing the untitled Han Solo Star Wars movie from a script by Lawrence and Jon Kasdan, with a cast that includes Alden Ehrenreich as Han Solo and Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian, with Joonas Suotamo as Chewbacca, alongside Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Michael K. Williams, Thandie Newton, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Set prior to the events of the original Star Wars trilogy, the currently untitled picture is slated for release on May 25, 2018.

Watch Davis tour the Han Solo movie set below: