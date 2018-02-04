‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Super Bowl Trailer Reveals First Footage from the Spinoff

0

At long last, a Solo: A Star Wars Story Super Bowl trailer reveals the first footage from the highly anticipated spinoff. The film stars Alden Ehrenreich as a younger iteration of the titular Star Wars character made iconic by Harrison Ford, and charts his early adventures as he first crosses paths with Chewbacca and Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover) and the Millennium Falcon first comes to be in his possession.

The film very publicly went through production troubles as directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller (The LEGO Movie) left over creative differences with three weeks left of filming to go. Lucasfilm subsequently tapped Ron Howard to take over as director, working from the screenplay originated by Lawrence Kasdan and Jon Kasdan. Solo marks Lucasfilm’s second effort at what were originally conceived as “anthology”-type stories—spinoffs that don’t take place in the episodic chronology, but tell other stories set within the Star Wars universe. The first was Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which was a ground-level tale of the team that stole the plans for the Death Star in the events leading up to A New Hope. Solo‘s chronology predates that film but, obviously, takes place after the events of the prequels.

The full trailer for Solo is expected to debut tomorrow morning on Good Morning America, but this spot offers a look at the very first footage from a film a lot of people have had their eye on. Making matters more intriguing is the fact that this hits theaters in mere months, and we’re just getting our first look at something substantial from the movie now.

So what’s the verdict? Visually, this thing looks stunning. Lord and Miller made a stroke of genius in enlisting Oscar-nominated Selma and Arrival cinematographer Bradford Young to serve as the DP on this film, and the iconography of the images of phenomenal. We only get brief snippets of footage of the various characters, so we’ll be able to weigh in more heavily tomorrow morning. Check back then.

Watch the Solo: A Star Wars Story Super Bowl trailer below, click here for Solo images, and click here for our roundup of all the Super Bowl trailers released. The film also stars Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Joonas Suotamo, Thandie Newton, and Paul Bettany. Solo hits theaters on May 25th.