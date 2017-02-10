‘Han Solo’ Movie Eyeing ‘Westworld’ Star Thandie Newton

0

Phil Lord and Chris Miller are assembling one knockout cast for their hugely anticipated Han Solo movie. The latest name on the list is Thandie Newton, the Westworld star who earned heaps of critical acclaim and audience attention last year thanks to her stunning work on the hit HBO Sci-fi series. Newton has been doing good work in the entertainment industry for decades, including notable turns in Mission Impossible 2 and For Colored Girls, but her work as Maeve, aka the best thing about Westworld, is utterly next-level extraordinary acting and she absolutely stole the show in a cast full of compelling characters and talented actors.

Now, Variety reports that Newton is in talks to join the Han Solo movie in an unspecified role, which is just amazing news. Newton would join the rather slight list of announced castmembers: Alden Ehrenreich as young Han Solo; Donald Glover, as young Lando Calrissian; Woody Harrelson, as Han’s roguish mentor, and Emilia Clarke in an unknown role. Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge is reportedly also in talks to join the film as a key CGI character.

Production on the Han Solo movie kicked off a the end of January, but plot and character details are still scare. Back in October, cinematographer Bradford Young told us that the spinoff will be “dirty sci-fi” and that the film will be “unexpected” and “dramatic,” confirming that Lord and Miller will keep up their subversive tone, emphasizing that they “are prepared to say exactly what they wanna say and it’s complex.”

Newton’s remarkable work in Westworld earned her SAG nominations for best performance and ensemble in a drama and a Golden Globe nomination for best supporting actress. Next, she’s set to star in Xavier Dolan’s The Death and Life of John F. Donovan alongside Natalie Portman and Jessica Chastain, and of course, she’s expected to continue Maeve’s mad journey on Westworld Season 2, which is expected to air in 2018.