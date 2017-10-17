Young Han Solo Movie Title Revealed as Filming Wraps

0

After one of the most publicly strange production periods in recent memory, filming has finally wrapped on the Young Han Solo movie, and director Ron Howard has marked the occasion with a pretty big reveal: the film’s title. Yes indeed, the up-to-now untitled Star Wars spinoff will officially be called Solo: A Star Wars Story. That’s not too far off from what many folks initially guessed, Han Solo: A Star Wars Story, and it has a nice little ring to it given the character’s penchant for going rogue.

Filming began on Solo back in January in London, with Phil Lord and Chris Miller (The LEGO Movie) directing from a script by Lawrence Kasdan and his son Jon Kasdan. However, on June 20th—just a few weeks away from wrapping filming—Lord and Miller were fired from the film by Lucasfilm citing “creative differences.” Reports surfaced that Lord and Miller’s tendency to go off script and encourage improvisation rubbing Kasdan and Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy the wrong way, and apparently after months of butting heads, Kennedy made the decision to replace the duo.

The director search didn’t take too long, as Howard came onboard just two days after the announcement that Lord and Miller were leaving. The production schedule was extended (obviously), and it appears that Howard was able to complete the filming in the time allotted. Emilia Clarke and Donald Glover were both due to return to their respective TV series Game of Thrones and Atlanta, so Howard had to make sure he got everything they needed so they can still hit the May 2018 release date.

Given how long Howard shot, it’s pretty clear that he didn’t just finish up the job that Lord and Miller did—he reshot quite a bit of the film. It’ll be incredibly interesting to see how this movie turns out, especially credit-wise since Lord and Miller prepped and cast the film and shot for six whole months.

We’ll no doubt be seeing the first trailer for Solo: A Star Wars Story soon, likely attached to Star Wars: The Last Jedi in December. But until then, enjoy this short video from Howard below where he reveals the title. Solo: A Star Wars Story, starring Alden Ehrenreich, hits theaters on May 25, 2018.