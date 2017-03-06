Is Michael K. Williams Playing the Villain in the ‘Han Solo’ Movie?

Filming is underway on the untitled Han Solo movie, but they’re not quite finished with the casting. Today, StarWars.com announced that Michael K. Williams had signed on to co-star alongside Alden Ehrenreich, Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Donald Glover, Thandie Newton, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Joonas Suotamo, but we have no details on his role. In fact, the only actors where the casting has been confirmed is for characters that have appeared in other Star Wars movies. Ehrenreich is Han Solo, Glover is Lando, and Suotamo is Chewbacca.
We don’t have any details on Williams’ role, but Variety’s Justin Kroll says that he’s hearing that the actor is on board to play the villain:
I wasn’t able to confirm but feel MKW is the villain in the pic from other sources https://t.co/Um1SuNh4yK
You can’t really argue with Williams’ casting whether he ends up being the villain or not. He’s an immensely talented actor, and I can’t wait to see what he ends up doing in the Han Solo movie.
Check out the press release below. The untitled Han Solo movie opens May 25, 2018.
Michael Kenneth Williams is going from his hometown of Brooklyn, New York, to a galaxy far, far away.
StarWars.com is thrilled to announce that Williams has officially signed on for the upcoming untitled Han Solo Star Wars movie. Williams comes to Star Wars having played many memorable roles in both TV and film, including Omar Little in The Wire and Albert “Chalky” White in Boardwalk Empire, bringing charisma, humanity, and nobility to all his performances.
Phil Lord and Christopher Miller are directing the untitled Han Solo Star Wars movie from a script by Lawrence and Jon Kasdan, with a cast that includes Alden Ehrenreich as Han Solo, Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian, Thandie Newton, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, with Joonas Suotamo as Chewbacca.
The movie will be produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Allison Shearmur, Simon Emanuel, and co-produced by Kiri Hart, Susan Towner, and Will Allegra. Lawrence Kasdan and Jason McGatlin will executive produce.
The untitled Han Solo movie, set prior to the events of the original Star Wars trilogy, is slated for release on May 25, 2018.