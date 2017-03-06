Is Michael K. Williams Playing the Villain in the ‘Han Solo’ Movie?

0

Filming is underway on the untitled Han Solo movie, but they’re not quite finished with the casting. Today, StarWars.com announced that Michael K. Williams had signed on to co-star alongside Alden Ehrenreich, Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Donald Glover, Thandie Newton, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Joonas Suotamo, but we have no details on his role. In fact, the only actors where the casting has been confirmed is for characters that have appeared in other Star Wars movies. Ehrenreich is Han Solo, Glover is Lando, and Suotamo is Chewbacca.

We don’t have any details on Williams’ role, but Variety’s Justin Kroll says that he’s hearing that the actor is on board to play the villain:

I wasn’t able to confirm but feel MKW is the villain in the pic from other sources https://t.co/Um1SuNh4yK — Justin Kroll (@krolljvar) March 4, 2017

You can’t really argue with Williams’ casting whether he ends up being the villain or not. He’s an immensely talented actor, and I can’t wait to see what he ends up doing in the Han Solo movie.

Check out the press release below. The untitled Han Solo movie opens May 25, 2018.