On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Wednesday, June 21st, 2017) Mark Ellis, Jeremy Jahns, Kristian Harloff, Ken Napzok, Ashley Mova and Wendy Lee discuss the following:

Phil Lord and Chris Miller exit Young Han Solo movie

Daniel Day Lewis is retiring from acting

Geoff Johns says he’s writing Wonder Woman 2 with Patty Jenkins

Anna Kendrick & Blake Lively join Paul Feig’s thriller A Simple Favor

New trailer released for Annabelle: Creation

Mail Bag