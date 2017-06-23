Movie Talk: New Rumors Surface about ‘Han Solo’ Shoot

-
On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Friday, June 23rd, 2017) Perri Nemiroff, John Rocha, David Griffin, Ti and Wendy Lee discuss the following:
- Alden Ehrenreich brought his concerns about Han Solo shoot to producers
- Mark Wahlberg thinks Michael Bay will return for Transformers 6
- Eli Roth & Jack Black to team on kids book adaptation of The House With A Clock In Its Walls
- Neve Campbell joins The Rock in Skyscraper
- First trailer released for Stronger Trailer starring Jake Gyllenhaal
- Thank You For Your Service trailer released starring Miles Teller
- Mail Bag
- Live Twitter