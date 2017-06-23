Facebook Messenger

Movie Talk: New Rumors Surface about ‘Han Solo’ Shoot

June 23, 2017

0

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Friday, June 23rd, 2017) Perri Nemiroff, John Rocha, David Griffin, Ti and Wendy Lee discuss the following:

  • Alden Ehrenreich brought his concerns about Han Solo shoot to producers
  • First trailer released for Stronger Trailer starring Jake Gyllenhaal 
  • Mail Bag
  • Live Twitter
han-solo-star-wars-spinoff-cast-alden-ehrenreich-donald-glover

Image via Lucasfilm

