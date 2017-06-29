Collider Jedi Council: The Latest Updates on ‘Han Solo’

-
Today is June 29, 2017 and it’s an all new Collider Jedi Council hosted by Kristian Harloff with Perri Nemiroff, Ash Crossan, and Mark Reilly. Today the council discuss:
- Updates on the drama surrounding Han Solo
- Behind the scenes shots from The Last Jedi
- Bob Iger talks Ron Howard and reshoots
- Star Wars Rebels Season 3 blu-ray release
- New trailer for Forces of Destiny
- New info on the Visceral video game
- Doctor Aphra #8 + Darth Maul #4
What’s the Deal With Canon?
Our new segment, What’s the Deal with Canon? is a discussion about everything in the world of Star Wars canon that isn’t one of the movies, be it Episodes or Star Wars Stories. “Canon” here includes the TV shows, books, comics and video games.