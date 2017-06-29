Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider
More from Complex

Collider Jedi Council: The Latest Updates on ‘Han Solo’

by      June 29, 2017

0

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

-

Today is June 29, 2017 and it’s an all new Collider Jedi Council hosted by Kristian Harloff with Perri Nemiroff, Ash Crossan, and Mark Reilly. Today the council discuss:

  • Updates on the drama surrounding Han Solo
  • Bob Iger talks Ron Howard and reshoots
  • New info on the Visceral video game

What’s the Deal With Canon?

Our new segment, What’s the Deal with Canon? is a discussion about everything in the world of Star Wars canon that isn’t one of the movies, be it Episodes or Star Wars Stories. “Canon” here includes the TV shows, books, comics and video games.

han-solo-star-wars-spinoff-cast-alden-ehrenreich-donald-glover

Image via Lucasfilm

Related Content
Previous Article
Bong Joon Ho on Why He Chose a Pig for 'Okja', Working…
Tags

Now Trending

Latest News