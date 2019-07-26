Hulu Renews ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ for Season 4 & Announces Slate of New Series

0

Today, during the Television Critics Association’s Summer Press Tour, Hulu’s Senior Vice President of Originals, Craig Erwich shared the news that the 11-time Emmy-winning drama series The Handmaid’s Tale has been picked up for a fourth season. New episodes of The Handmaid’s Tale‘s third season currently stream weekly on Wednesdays.

Additionally, Erwich presented the company’s lineup of upcoming original programming including Wu-Tang: An American Saga from Brian Grazer and The RZA; Dollface starring Kat Dennings; Looking for Alaska, based on the best-selling novel by John Green and produced by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage; Reprisal from Warren Littlefield and starring Abigail Spencer; and Mindy Kaling’s reimagining of Four Weddings and a Funeral, all of which join the company’s collection of premium original content.

There’s also the new comedy series Love, Beth produced by and starring Emmy Award-winner Amy Schumer and an untitled new series starring Padma Lakshmi that comes as Hulu is expanding into original food programming. Read on for more on some of the new and returning shows:

Marvel’s Runaways will return for Season 3 on December 13th with all 10 episodes.