L.A. Readers: Win Free Tickets to See the Amazon Series ‘Hanna’ on the Big Screen

I think we can all agree the quality of television and streaming shows has jumped to an entirely new level. In terms of quality, some of them even rival what movie studios release in theaters. While I love watching the latest series in my living room, no matter what setup you have, nothing compares to a movie theater. You just can’t recreate the sound, screen size, and shared experience at home no matter what set up you have. It’s why so many of us love going to a movie theater.

So you may be wondering why I’m talking about TV shows and movie theaters.

With Amazon’s new eight-part series, Hanna, about to be released on Amazon Prime, we decided to do something cool in collaboration with the show: present the first two episodes in my favorite movie theater in Los Angeles, the ArcLight Hollywood!

On March 27th at 7:30pm at the ArcLight Hollywood, Collider is partnering up with Amazon for a very special screening of the first two episodes of Hanna! What’s very cool about the screening is this might be the only time and place you can see the episodes on a movie screen!

If you haven’t seen the awesome-looking trailer, the series is an adaptation of the 2011 Joe Wright film of the same name which starred Saoirse Ronan. David Farr, who co-wrote the film, wrote the TV series adaptation, with Sarah Adina Smith directing the first two episodes. Hanna stars Esme Creed-Miles as the young girl trained to be a ruthless killer by her father, played by Joel Kinnaman. Mireille Enos is stepping into the role of a CIA agent tracking her down, which was played by Cate Blanchett in the film.

If you’re wondering how you can attend the special screening, you need to email thecollidermailbox@gmail.com with the subject line “I Want to See Hanna in a Movie Theater” You need to include your name in the body of the email and if you’d like to bring a guest. We’ll be accepting emails until Sunday, March 24th and we’ll contact the people that won tickets with specific info about the screening soon after.

Again, this very special screening is at the ArcLight Hollywood on Wednesday, March 27th at 7:30pm.

Here’s the full Hanna synopsis:

Raised in total seclusion in the remote woods of Eastern Europe, 15-year-old Hanna (Esmé Creed-Miles) has spent her entire young life training to fight those who hunt her and her mercenary father, Erik Heller (Joel Kinnaman). Her survivalist skills are finally tested when she and Erik are separated upon their discovery by a rogue CIA operative, Marissa Wiegler (Mireille Enos) and her team of agents. Hanna has no choice but to embark on a perilous journey alone across Europe as she seeks to reunite with her father and evade – and ultimately take down – the dangerous agents who target them. Hanna’s isolated upbringing leads her to face particularly daunting physical and emotional challenges along the way, as she navigates an ever-deepening conspiracy – one that could be the undoing of both her and her father. – Based on Joe Wright’s acclaimed 2011 film, Hanna’s eight-episode first season was written by David Farr (The Night Manager), who co-wrote the original feature. It was produced by NBCUniversal International Studios, Working Title Television and Amazon Studios. Director Sarah Adina Smith (Legion, Room 104) helmed episodes one and two of the series, which filmed entirely on-location in Germany, Hungary, Slovakia, Morocco, Spain and the U.K. – While building on the driving action-conspiracy narrative of his feature script, Farr has also reimagined Hanna’s world for the small-screen with compelling intimacy. Having a wider, longer scope in which to tell her story, Farr has woven a compelling coming-of-age story about a young woman learning about – and experiencing – for the first time what it is to be female in the modern world. Her strength and power as a trained fighter doesn’t preclude her from navigating the awkwardness of her burgeoning sexuality, changes in her body, navigating relationships and other challenges that remind the audience that, underneath Hanna’s grit, is a young woman who ultimately yearns to feel normal. –

