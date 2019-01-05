First ‘Hanna’ Trailer Takes You Through a Mysterious Baby Heist

0

If the words “mysterious baby heist” didn’t make you click on this headline so fast you dislocated a finger then shuffle around your priorities, friend. I just want to make that clear up front. But no, sorry, we’re here to discuss Hanna, the upcoming Amazon Prime series adapted from the 2011 Joe Wright film of the same name. The streaming service released a brief but intriguing teaser trailer for the show—subtitled “Baby Heist”—that sees a newborn named Hanna getting nabbed from her own hospital crib. “Who stole Hanna? And why?” teases Amazon.

The “why” can be deduced by looking to the original Hanna, which starred Saoirse Ronan as a child raised from birth by her father (played by Eric Bana in the film) to become a ruthless teenage killer. Cate Blanchett co-starred as a CIA agent determined to track down and take out the pint-sized assassin. Joel Kinnaman (Altered Carbon) and Mireille Enos (The Killing) will take over the Bana and Blanchett roles, respectively, for the Amazon series, while Esme Creed-Miles (Mister Lonely) will step into the title role.

David Farr, who co-wrote the film and adapted the John le Carré novel The Night Manager for BBC One, will write the series while Sarah Adina Smith (Buster’s Mal Heart) will direct. If you’ve never seen the Smith-helmed episode of HBO’s Room 104 starring Orlando Jones, it is…highly unsettling.

Check out the teaser trailer below. Hanna debuts on Amazon Prime in March.

Here is the official synopsis for the original film: