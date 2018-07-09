Hannah John-Kamen on Playing the Villain in ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’

0

With director Peyton Reed’s Ant-Man and the Wasp opening in theaters this weekend, I recently got to sit down with Hannah John-Kamen to talk about the making of the sequel. During the interview, she talked about playing the villain, how a villain never thinks of themselves as a villain, how her character isn’t trying to take over the world, what people would be surprised to learn about the making of Ant-Man and the Wasp, and what she was nervous to film prior to filming.

As most of you know, Ant-Man and the Wasp finds Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) teaming up with Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) to venture into the Quantum Realm and rescue Hope’s mother Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer). Complications ensue when the antagonist Ghost (Hannah John-Komen) throws a wrench into their plans. Written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, Paul Rudd, Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari, the film also stars Michael Douglas, Michael Peña, Walton Goggins, Bobby Cannavale, Judy Greer, Tip “T.I.” Harris, David Dastmalchian, Abby Ryder-Fortson, Randall Park, and Laurence Fishburne.

Hannah John-Komen:

When did she know she got cast and how long did she have to keep the secret?

How her character is not trying to take over the world.

How the villain never thinks of themselves as the villain.

What would surprise people to learn about the making of Ant-Man and the Wasp?

Before filming began which scene was she nervous to do and which was she super excited to film

Here’s the official synopsis for Ant-Man and the Wasp:

From the Marvel Cinematic Universe comes “Ant Man and the Wasp,” a new chapter featuring heroes with the astonishing ability to shrink. In the aftermath of “Captain America: Civil War,” Scott Lang grapples with the consequences of his choices as both a Super Hero and a father. As he struggles to rebalance his home life with his responsibilities as Ant-Man, he’s confronted by Hope van Dyne and Dr. Hank Pym with an urgent new mission. Scott must once again put on the suit and learn to fight alongside the Wasp as the team works together to uncover secrets from the past.

