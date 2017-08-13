Horror Haul: ‘Hannibal’ Revival “Conversations” Have Begun; ‘IT’ Director Wants to Remake ‘Pet Sematary’

0

Howdy, folks! It’s Sunday, which means it’s time for the horror haul, our regular round-up and one-stop-shop for all things horror. This week in horror news, Bryan Fuller says conversations have finally begun for a Hannibal revival, IT director Andy Muschietti reveals he’d like to double down on Stephen King with a Pet Sematary remake, Max Landis gives an update on the status of his An American Werewolf in London script.

Elsewhere, Stranger Things Season 2 gets an appropriately vintage poster homaging Nightmare on Elm Street, Hulu’s Stephen King-verse series Castle Rock kicks off filming, and an internal studio memo reveals Ash would have killed off Freddy for good in the ill-fated Freddy vs. Jason vs. Ash. Plus, new trailers for the Texas Chainsaw Massacre prequel Leatherface, the long-delayed home invasion horror Keep Watching (including a baby-faced Chandler Riggs), the festival LGBT horror hit Rift, and more.

For all the horror news we’ve already covered on the site this week, you can click through the links below. Then, check out other genre highlights from the week and finish it all up with a rundown of the week in horror movie trailers. For more, be sure to hit up Collider Nightmares, our round-up of the best horror movies on Netflix, the best horror movies on Amazon Prime, and our regularly updated Horror Movie Release Dates Calendar. Thanks for tuning in, and sound off in the comments with your thoughts, questions, and other horror musings.

