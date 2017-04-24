Watch Hans Zimmer Perform ‘The Dark Knight’ Score at Coachella

0

The Dark Knight is not only one of the best comic book movies ever made (the best?), it’s also a masterful piece of cinema. Every element comes together perfectly in Christopher Nolan’s Batman sequel, and that includes the score, which is a key piece of what makes the film so effective. Just as they did on Batman Begins, composers Hans Zimmer and James Newton Howard teamed up to compose the score for The Dark Knight, and the result is something altogether haunting, unnerving, and thrilling. It’s an iconic feature film score, so you can imagine what it was like at Coachella recently when, during Hans Zimmer’s set, the composer performed music from his The Dark Knight soundtrack.

The Joker theme is, obviously, one of the most memorable aspects of the Dark Knight score, which Zimmer and Howard centered around only two notes, and watching it performed live here by Zimmer is kind of astounding. Howard notably took point on the Harvey Dent theme, but the twisted guitar of the Joker is unmistakably Zimmer’s handiwork, and seeing him rock out at Coachella is pretty great.

Zimmer also digs into the Batman theme from the trilogy and, specifically, The Dark Knight. Again, seeing it performed live with a full orchestra in “rock star” mode is tremendous—those violinists are into it! Zimmer himself is going out on tour, but it’s a short jaunt with only a few dates, so if you’re one of the lucky few who get to experience this in person I envy you.

Click here for more details on Zimmer’s tour, click here to watch his Inception set from Coachella, and see the video below for the Dark Knight suite. Up next for the composer is Nolan’s next film, Dunkirk, which opens in theaters this summer.