Exclusive: Hans Zimmer on ‘Widows’, ‘Dark Phoenix’ and ‘Wonder Woman 1984’

0

-

One of the many fantastic films to world premiere at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival was Widows. Directed by Steve McQueen (12 Years a Slave,Shame) and co-written by McQueen and Gillian Flynn, the film is about four women that must execute a heist in order to pay off the debt their deceased husbands incurred. Furthermore, the women have to pull off the heist while both the law and criminals are bearing down around them. Loaded with fantastic performances, Sean Bobbitt’s great cinematography, an exciting score by Hans Zimmer, and a script full of complex characters, Widows is one of those special movies where everything just works. Trust me, you want to see this movie when it opens in theaters November 16th. Widows stars Viola Davis, Michelle Rodriguez,Elizabeth Debicki, Cynthia Erivo, Colin Farrell, Brian Tyree Henry, Daniel Kaluuya, Garret Dillahunt, Carrie Coon, Jacki Weaver, Jon Bernthal, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Robert Duvall and Liam Neeson.

Shortly after seeing the film, I got to sit down with Hans Zimmer at the Collider studio at TIFF to talk about the film. During the wide-ranging interview he talked about how he first started working with Steve McQueen, what makes him an extraordinary director, how he worked on the Widows television series in the 80s before he was a composer, how McQueen and his team make films that feel like music, what was the toughest part of the doing the score, and a lot more. In addition, he talked about what it was like going around the world on tour, which city featured his “Spinal Tap moment,” why he decided to come back to superhero movies for Simon Kinberg’s Dark Phoenix after saying he was done with the genre, and why he decided to score Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman sequel.

Check out what he had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about. For more on Widows, check out the trailer or read Adam Chitwood’s glowing review.

Hans Zimmer:

How did he first start working with Steve McQueen?

How he saw 12 years a Slave at 9am and immediately started working on the score.

On what makes Steve McQueen an extraordinary director.

How Zimmer worked on the original Widows television series in the 80s.

Why it felt appropriate to do the film score.

How Steve McQueen and his team make films that feel like music.

What was the toughest part of doing the score for Widows?

What was it like going on tour around the world playing his iconic scores?

How he had a Spinal Tap moment in one city…

Why he wanted to play Coachella.

After saying he was done with scoring superhero movies, why did he decide to come back for Simon Kinberg’s Dark Phoenix?

Why he decided to do the score to Patty Jenkins Wonder Woman

Finally, big thanks to the partners who made our TIFF interviews possible:

Aurora, Presenting Partner, one of Canada’s largest federally licensed cannabis companies and an official partner of the Toronto International Film Festival. Aurora’s involvement is anchored by its passion for the arts and commitment to providing financial support for the creative community. - Diageo Canada joins as the official spirit sponsor and will be showcasing cocktails featuring brands from their luxury portfolio including Ciroc Vodka,Tanqueray™ No. TEN Gin, Johnnie Walker Black Label and Bulleit Bourbon. - Toasting the evening’s festivities will be La Marca Prosecco, an elegant, luxurious sparkling wine. The premium wines of California’s Ghost Pines Winery will also be served! - Dutch beer brand Grolsch, the official beer sponsor of the Toronto Film Festival recognizable by its iconic swingtop bottle, will tap into the House of Aurora to extend its VIP footprint at the Festival. Grolsch has long been a champion of creativity and independent thinking. - Frank Rea Event Designs Toronto’s top event florist and ambient designer Frank Rea creatively lends his support with décor statements and floral designs through Forget Me Not Flowers & Frank Rea Event Designs.

The Collider Studio at the House of Aurora was produced by A-list Communications and The Substance Group.